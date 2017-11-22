Mexican baseball league to get first female umpire

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican baseball league is on track to get its first female umpire in the 2018 season.

The league said Wednesday that Paulina Rojas and Luz Alicia Gordoa are in training and at least one will of them officiate a game during the regular season.

Gordoa has played softball for 21 years and has served as a softball umpire for five years. Barajas has been an umpire in baseball youth leagues.