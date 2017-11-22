Mexico rights agency says minimum wage is still too low

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says the country's 45-cent increase to the country's daily minimum wage is worrisome, because it still isn't enough to meet the basic needs of a single worker or a family.

The government gave workers a raise of 8 pesos (45 cents) this week, increasing the minimum wage from 80 pesos per day to 88.4 pesos.

Forty-five cents buys roughly a single ride on a Mexico City bus.

The commission says the minimum wage is still about $15 per month short of what is needed to meet a worker's basic food, shelter and clothing costs.