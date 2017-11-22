NCDOT suspends road, lane closures for holiday travel

RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the river and through the woods will be relatively easy for most North Carolina motorists during the Thanksgiving holiday.

A news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation says the road and lane closure suspension began Tuesday morning and continues through 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. The only exceptions are where work has made it unsafe to open all lanes, such as where a bridge is being replaced or travel lanes are being constructed or rebuilt.

Among the closures, the eastbound U.S. 158 Wright Memorial Bridge is closed for deck rehabilitation.