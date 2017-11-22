Officials, clergy team up to say 'Buckle Up Faithfully'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island state officials and religious leaders are reminding residents to buckle up when driving for the holidays.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said Tuesday his department and state police are working with faith leaders in a new Buckle Up Faithfully safety initiative.

WJAR-TV reports that 76 people have died in Rhode Island in 2017 from traffic crashes, and about half were not wearing seatbelts.

Alviti says when his priests ask him to do something, "I generally listen, try to anyway."