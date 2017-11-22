Ohio boy charged in woman's slaying to be tried as adult

URBANA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.

The Springfield News-Sun reports defence attorney Darrell Heckman says a juvenile court judge ordered the case transferred to Champaign County's adult court.

The boy was 14 when Heidi Fay Taylor was killed in April. The teen told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) west of Columbus.

He pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to an aggravated murder charge

Heckman says a psychologist diagnosed the boy with multiple personalities. Heckman believes the teen could be treated in the juvenile system.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

___