One-fifth of Upper Midwest residents travelling for holiday

BISMARCK, N.D. — AAA is projecting that about one-fifth of residents in the region that includes the Upper Midwest will be travelling this Thanksgiving.

The travel organization says the seven-state region that includes North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota will see the greatest share of people travelling over the holiday — 19.5 per cent , compared with 15.6 per cent nationally.

AAA says more than 90 per cent of travellers in the region will travel by vehicle, while about 5 per cent will fly. The rest will take trains, buses or cruises.

Thanksgiving travel regionally and nationally is expected to be up 3 per cent from last year. AAA cites a strong economy and labour market that are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence.

