Pennsylvanians take to the road, rails and sky for holiday

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvanians are hitting the roads, rails and airports for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says more than 3.5 million cars and trucks will use the toll road during the six-day holiday period.

Wednesday is among the busiest days, especially between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thanksgiving is the least travelled day on the turnpike.

Amtrak says all Keystone and Pennsylvanian passengers will need to make reservations throughout the holiday period. It has increased capacity on those trains.