Philippines to extradite priest accused of molesting US boys

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine official says the government is preparing to extradite to the United States a Filipino Catholic priest who is facing charges of sexually molesting two boys in two North Dakota churches in the 1990s.

Philippine Chief State Counsel Ricardo Paras told The Associated Press Wednesday that Fernando Laude Sayasaya was arrested over the weekend in Calamba city south of Manila and would be flown back to the U.S., which sought his extradition under a treaty.