Pipeline protester's elderly endangerment case dismissed
BISMARCK, N.D. — Authorities have dismissed one of two criminal cases against a Bismarck woman accused of abusing her elderly mother during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Kathleen Bennett, 59, was accused of leaving her 82-year-old mother with dementia tied to a chair in a protest camp in North Dakota while she attended demonstrations in December 2016. The mother was taken to a hospital during a blizzard. Hospital staff said she was frail and malnourished.
Bennett in February pleaded not guilty to endangering a vulnerable adult, a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Bennett also is charged with exploiting her mother by using $1,200 of her money without consent to rent hotel rooms, buy meals and pay legal fees while her mother was hospitalized. She has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison, and is scheduled for a three-day trial in January.
Court documents indicate the condition of Bennett's mother has improved, and she is living in Nevada under the guardianship of two sons.