News / World

Police seek man just released from prison in fatal shooting

This photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Hagerstown, Md., shows Devaughn Tyrone Drew. Authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, that they are looking for Drew, who they say shot and killed a woman two days after he was released from prison. (Washington County, Md. Sheriff's Office via AP)

This photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Hagerstown, Md., shows Devaughn Tyrone Drew. Authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, that they are looking for Drew, who they say shot and killed a woman two days after he was released from prison. (Washington County, Md. Sheriff's Office via AP)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police in western Maryland are looking for a man they say shot and killed a woman two days after he was released from prison.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Devaughn Tyrone Drew. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Destiny Boccone.

Deputies say they responded to a reported car crash late Sunday in Hagerstown. Authorities say Boccone was found dead, seated in the car, of a gunshot wound.

Online court records show Drew was sentenced in 2012 to six years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office refused to say what relationship, if any, existed between Drew and Boccone.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular