Police: Slain detective shot day before grand jury testimony
Baltimore's police commissioner says a detective killed last week was slain a day before he was set to testify in a corruption probe into activities of indicted police officers.
Commissioner Kevin Davis announced the revelation Wednesday, a week after the detective was shot in the head in a vacant lot.
Davis emphasizes that Detective Sean Suiter was not the target of any criminal investigation. But he says Suiter was scheduled to testify before a grand jury "the day after he was murdered."
The grand jury is investigating a group of Baltimore officers who worked together on a firearms crime task force and have been charged with stealing money, property and narcotics from people over two years.
