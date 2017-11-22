Rand Paul's wife speaks out on 'blindside attack' on husband

WASHINGTON — The wife of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says her husband hasn't taken a single breath without pain since what she calls "a deliberate, blindside attack" by a Kentucky neighbour earlier this month.

Authorities say the Republican was attacked Nov. 3 by Rene Boucher while mowing his lawn. Kelley Paul writes in an essay published by CNN that her husband suffered six broken ribs and fluid in his lungs. Paul says he was diagnosed with pneumonia after returning from Washington last week.

Boucher is charged with misdemeanour assault. His attorney blames the attack on a "trivial" dispute and says it wasn't politically motivated.