Search underway for crew of capsized fishing ship off Palau

TOKYO — A search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after their fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the Pacific island of Palau.

Planes and ships from the U.S., Japan and Palau are taking part in the search for the Japanese-flagged Gyotoku Maru No. 1, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The 15-meter (50-foot) tuna fishing boat capsized southwest of Palau. Japan's Kyodo News service said the ship sent a mayday signal Monday afternoon and a vessel from Japan's National Fisheries University located it the next morning.