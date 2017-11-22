Sexual harassment inquiry delayed by unco-operative witnesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Some state workers are refusing to co-operate with an investigation of a secret sexual harassment settlement involving four Republican lawmakers.

House Republican leaders have hired a Louisville law firm to investigate the settlement. The firm was supposed to present its initial report Wednesday. But acting House Speaker David Osborne agreed to extend the deadline to Dec. 1 because lawyers said they could not complete the report without the employees' co-operation .

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position earlier this month after acknowledging the settlement paid to a member of his staff. The settlement involves three other Republican lawmakers. GOP leaders have removed all three from leadership positions.