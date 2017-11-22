State agencies urged to use Connecticut airports for travel

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state agency heads are being told to make sure their employees use Bradley International Airport and the state's other public airports for any air travel while on official state business

Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Melody Currey recently informed top state officials that Democratic Gov. Dannel P Malloy and the state's Office of Policy and Management are directing that state-based public airports be used, provided they're more cost-effective.

Currey says it's critical for state government to support Connecticut's airports and their services "to the greatest extent possible" to ensure Aer Lingus service and all other nonstop routes at Bradley are successful.