Supreme Court reschedules argument in Ohio voter purge case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court has rescheduled its argument over Ohio's effort to purge inactive voters from the rolls for Jan. 10.

The high court delayed the much anticipated proceeding last month, after one of the lawyers had a medical issue.

Civil liberties groups are challenging the state's program for removing thousands of people from voter rolls based on their failure to vote in recent elections.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the New York-based public advocacy group Demos say Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted's (HYOO'-stedz) voter roll protocols unfairly disenfranchise eligible voters.

President Donald Trump's administration reversed the government's position in August.