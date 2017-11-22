Suspects in Venezuelan corruption probe hold US passports

CARACAS, Venezuela — Five high-ranking officials arrested in Venezuela amid an anti-corruption sweep of its state-owned oil company's U.S.-based subsidiary carry American passports.

Two people with direct knowledge of the case on Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press the dual citizenship of five of six Citgo officials detained a day earlier in Venezuela. The two declined to be named out of fear of retaliation.

They said five of the detained men are vice-presidents at Citgo while the sixth is the acting president, who has permanent residence, but no U.S. passport.

Venezuela's authorities announced the arrests Tuesday, saying the men are suspected of embezzlement in an ongoing investigation of corruption in its oil sector.