The Latest: Arkansas student arrested on explosives charge

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Latest on the arrest of a Arkansas college student amid suspicions he planned a mass shooting or bombing (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A college student in Arkansas has been accused of engaging in criminal acts involving explosives after writing that "the maniacal side" of his brain was a "fun little guy" who wanted to inflict mass casualties on society.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Timothy Constantin of Gainesville, Florida, is expected to have a bond hearing Thursday. Constantin attends John Brown University, a private, Christian college in Siloam Springs.

Detective Ron Coble said Constantin had built small bombs with PVC pipe and black powder collected from fireworks and ammunition. A student told Coble that Constantin wanted to kill himself to prevent his committing a terrorist attack over the upcoming winter break.

Officers said they found firearms and ammunition in Constantin's dorm room, but no explosives.

Benton County's prosecutor's office did not know whether Constantin had a lawyer ahead of Thursday's hearing.

___

10:12 a.m.

A college student in Arkansas has been arrested in connection with making references to committing a mass shooting or bombing.

Timothy Constantin of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested Tuesday in connection with criminal possession of explosives. The 20-year-old is a student at John Brown University, which is a private, Christian college in Siloam Springs.

Police responded to reports at a university residence hall last week of a suicidal student making comments about committing a mass shooting or bombing. Officers say they found firearms and ammunition in Constantin's dorm room.

Witnesses say Constantin had been constructing explosive devices and igniting them at an off-campus location. Constantin later admitted to constructing explosives.