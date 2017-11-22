The Latest: Zimbabwe's new leader said to be sworn in Friday
HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Latest on Zimbabwe's political turmoil (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Zimbabwe's state-run broadcaster says incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa will arrive today and be sworn in Friday.
The report posted online says it has it "on good authority" that Mnangagwa will arrive at 6 p.m. today at a military air base in the capital, Harare.
Mnangagwa has been out of sight since he fled the country shortly after his firing by Robert Mugabe early this month. Mugabe resigned Tuesday amid impeachment proceedings.
___
11:15 a.m.
China says it respects the choice of Robert Mugabe to resign as president of Zimbabwe and that he "is still our good friend."
China's foreign ministry says that Mugabe "made historic contributions to the national independence and liberation cause in Zimbabwe" and "has long been committed to friendship between China and Zimbabwe."
Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also says China hopes that other countries can refrain from interfering in Zimbabwe's domestic affairs. That comes after the United States called for "free and fair elections."
Mugabe's resignation was announced during Parliament impeachment proceedings. He stepped down under immense pressure after 37 years in power.
___
9:15 a.m.
Zimbabwe's recently fired
The transfer of power to Emmerson Mnangagwa comes after Robert Mugabe announced his resignation in the middle of impeachment proceedings again him.
Zimbabweans erupted in response, cheering and dancing in the streets.
Now the focus turns to Mnangagwa, Mugabe's longtime deputy who was pushed aside earlier this month as unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe positioned herself to replace him and succeed her husband. Mnangagwa fled the country, claiming threats on his life.
That led the military to step in a week ago, opening the door for the ruling party and the people to publicly turn against the president.
It is not clear what Robert and Grace Mugabe will do next.