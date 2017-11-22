The Latest: Japan says 8 found from plane crash in Pacific
TOKYO — The Latest on the crash in the Pacific of a U.S. Navy plane flying to the USS Ronald Reagan (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
The U.S. Navy says the aircraft was carrying 11 crew and passengers.
4:50 p.m.
The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
The Japan-based 7th Fleet says in a statement that the search and rescue operation has been launched from the carrier.
It says the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time.
It says the names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.