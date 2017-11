The Latest: Japan says 8 found from plane crash in Pacific

TOKYO — The Latest on the crash in the Pacific of a U.S. Navy plane flying to the USS Ronald Reagan (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Japan's defence minister says eight of the crew and passengers on a plane that crashed while en route to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier have been found, but it's unclear if they're alive.

The Defence Ministry says it had no information on their condition.

A spokesman quoted Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera as telling reporters Wednesday that the C-2 aircraft crashed into the Pacific about 150 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of Okinotorishima, a Japanese atoll. It was taking part in an ongoing joint U.S.-Japan naval exercise.

The U.S. Navy says the aircraft was carrying 11 crew and passengers.

___

4:50 p.m.

The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet says in a statement that the search and rescue operation has been launched from the carrier.

It says the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time.