The Latest: N.Korea defector enjoys US films, S.Korean songs

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on North Korean tensions (all times local):

8 p.m.

A South Korean hospital says a North Korean soldier who was shot by his comrades while fleeing to the South has regained consciousness and is enjoying American movies and South Korean pop songs on television.

Doctor Lee Cook-jong at Ajou University Medical Center said Wednesday the hospital has turned on the TV for the soldier since Tuesday.

He says the soldier watched "Transformers," ''CSI," and "Bruce Almighty," and enjoyed the song "Gee" by popular South Korean female band "Girls' Generation."

The soldier was shot several times by fellow North Korean soldiers as he fled across the border to South Korea on Nov. 13.

He underwent two rounds of surgeries to repair internal organ damage and other injuries.

7 p.m.

North Korea has called U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to relist the country as a state sponsor of terrorism a "serious provocation" that justifies its development of nuclear weapons.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that the country has no connection to terrorism and "doesn't care whether or not the United States places the hat of terrorism on our heads."

The agency said the action by the United States was a "violent infringement" of North Korea's rights and shows it should continue to "firmly grab the treasured nuclear sword" to protect itself from American hostility.

Experts say the U.S. decision to put North Korea back on its terrorism blacklist will have limited practical effects, but may make a diplomatic solution of the nuclear standoff more difficult.