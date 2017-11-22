The Latest: Report: Barton said he'd go to police over photo

DALLAS — The Latest on U.S. Rep. Joe Barton's response to a nude photograph of him circulated on social media (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behaviour .

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the woman, whom it didn't identify, played for the newspaper a recording of a telephone conversation she had with Barton in 2015. The Post said the recording captures the Texas Republican warning her against using the materials in a way that would hurt his political career. The woman detailed encounters and contacts she had with Barton over a five-year period beginning in 2011.

In a statement to The Post, Barton said a transcript of the recording provided by the newspaper may be "evidence" of a "potential crime" against him. He said he has been informed that the Capitol Police have begun an inquiry.

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press late Wednesday.

4 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.

Barton released a statement Wednesday saying that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women."

The 68-year-old Republican from Ennis says each relationship was consensual and has since ended. He says, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

Barton announced his re-election bid this month. The photo appeared on an anonymous Twitter account.

His spokeswoman told The Dallas Morning News that Barton has no plans to step down.