The Latest: Thanksgiving travel going smoother in Colorado

DENVER — The Latest on Thanksgiving travel in Colorado (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Thanksgiving travel in Colorado is going smoother after problems on highways in the Denver area and at the airport.

A serious crash Wednesday morning shut down a portion of Interstate 270 leading to Interstate 70, the route to Denver International Airport.

Some people headed to Denver's airport by train had to take a bus for part of the trip because of an incident at one of the stations before full service was resumed. On top of that, the trains that carry passengers between concourses at the airport had some kind of technical problem that temporarily required operators to drive the trains manually.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says it will stop all construction projects from Wednesday afternoon through the holiday weekend to help keep traffic moving.

8:40 a.m.

