Thieves steal 1,800 gallons of vodka from LA distillery
LOS ANGELES — Police are searching for thieves who swiped more than 1,800 (6,800
Investigators say the suspects sawed through dead bolts to get inside a storage room at the Fog Shots distillery
Company representative Art Gukasayan says the thieves made away with about 90
KABC-TV reported Wednesday that detectives are examining surveillance footage that shows three men behind a razor wire fence. One of them climbs the fence and knocks the camera over before the break-in.
