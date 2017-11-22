News / World

UN envoy for Syria urges opposition to unite before talks

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, former Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab, now coordinator of the Syrian opposition team talks to the press after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Syria's opposition is gathering in Saudi Arabia hoping to close ranks ahead of new negotiations starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, but they are a house divided in ways that enhance Syrian President Bashar Assad's upper hand. Hours before the meeting, a dozen opposition figures resigned. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BEIRUT — The United Nations envoy for Syria urged Syrian opposition groups at the opening of a meeting hosted in the Saudi capital Wednesday to come up with a united delegation for the Geneva talks later this month.

Staffan de Mistura spoke at the opening of the three-day meeting for the Syrian opposition in Riyadh, where they are expected to come up with a unified delegation and vision ahead of the Geneva talks on Nov.28.

But the meeting has already been marred with disagreements. The notoriously fragmented opposition is divided by visions of a future role for the incumbent Syrian President Bashar Assad, the length of a transitional period as well as the constitution that will see the country move toward elections.

The conflict in Syria, now in its sixth-year, has all but been frozen amid a series of cease-fires. But a political solution has long been elusive.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said in opening remarks that the opposition meeting comes amid an international consensus to reach a resolution.

"There is no resolution to the crisis without Syrian consensus that achieves the demands of the Syrian people and ends their suffering," al-Jubeir said, adding that a resolution must be based on U.N. resolutions.

The meeting is intended to come up with a unified vision ahead of the new round of peace talks in Geneva on Nov. 28. Russia, which has welcomed the Saudi efforts to unify the opposition, is also hosting a meeting expected to bring the opposition and Syrian government together in early December.

On Wednesday, Russia president is meeting with Iranian and Turkish counterparts to discuss the Syria conflict, amid a diplomatic push from Moscow to reach new resolutions. Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Syrian President in Sochi a day earlier, in which he discussed with him potential new initiatives. Iran and Russia are main backers of Assad; while Turkey has supported the opposition.

Disparate opposition delegations are attending the meeting in Riyadh. Some of them are backed by Gulf countries, who had sided with the anti-Assad rebellion, while others have been backed by Russia. Another opposition group is backed by Egypt, which has kept contacts with the Syrian government.

The Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath TV said some members of the Russia-backed delegation withdrew from the meeting. A member of the delegation Qadri Jamil said they withdrew to object other delegations putting conditions on the talks, including limiting a future role for Assad. The Russia-backed opposition is promoting political reform under Assad's rule.

