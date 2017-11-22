Vandal uses axe to ruin 300 gallons of maple syrup
Alan Mayer of Mayer Maple Products told police another 12 gallons of syrup was stolen sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
BRISTOL, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which someone used an
Cindy Mayer tells the Burlington Free Press there is nearly a season's worth of syrup on the floor of their sugarhouse.
Cindy Mayer says she and her husband had been preparing their products for an upcoming craft fair.
She says the damage appeared to have been made with an
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the state police.