World War II vet to get Moroccan award he earned decades ago

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A 90-year-old World War II veteran is finally getting the military decoration he earned fighting a large blaze in Morocco more than 70 years ago.

Kenneth F. Lincoln will receive a Moroccan award for meritorious conduct Sunday in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

The U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, is sending one of its leaders and a Moroccan officer studying at the college to make the presentation.

Lincoln said Tuesday he's "tickled pink" to get it because he earned it, but he's a little overwhelmed because he wasn't expecting a big to-do.

Lincoln was sent to Morocco after he joined the U.S. Navy in 1945.