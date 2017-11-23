2 dead as Mexican police helicopter crashes in Tijuana
MEXICO CITY — A police helicopter has crashed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, killing at least two officers.
The prosecutor's office in Baja California state identified the dead as a police captain and the helicopter pilot. It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.
The chopper was reportedly assisting in a search for criminal suspects when the accident occurred Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, state officials said three houses tumbled 15
The government of the state of Nuevo Leon said rescue personnel were searching for other possible victims on Thursday.
