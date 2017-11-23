Corrections officer severely hurt in Kansas City jail attack
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a corrections officer was assaulted by a prisoner at the Jackson County Regional Correctional Center and is in critical condition.
The Kansas City Star reports police were dispatched to a local hospital Wednesday night in response to an assault. A supervisor told police that the corrections officer was in the jail when he was attacked.
The newspaper reported that the officer suffered life-threatening injuries.
Most Popular
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care