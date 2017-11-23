Court case exposes rift in Germany's secretive Aldi family
BERLIN — A court is expected to rule Thursday in a case that has exposed a rift within Germany's secretive Albrecht family, owners of the discount supermarket chain Aldi.
The company is split into two geographical parts and the dispute
The widow of late patriarch Berthold Albrecht is contesting changes her husband made before his death in 2012 to the statutes of a family foundation, which curtailed his wife and children's influence.
A lower court sided with Babette Albrecht and her children, who are pitted against Berthold's brother, Theo Jr., and mother Caecilie Albrecht.
Germany's Manager Magazin recently estimated the family's combined wealth at about 18 billion euros ($21 billion).
