For Franken, a rising trajectory, and then the accusations
WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democrat Al Franken has spent much of his nine years as senator trying to shed his funnyman image and digging into issues.
But in recent months, the former "Saturday Night Live" performer has boosted his national image, becoming a draw at political events and Democrats' weapon of choice for attacking President Donald Trump.
That rising trajectory has been interrupted by allegations he forcibly kissed one woman and squeezed another's buttocks without their permission.
He faces a Senate ethics investigation and hasn't been seen publicly since the first claims of
Mike Lux is a liberal Democratic consultant. He says it's premature to say how the allegations will affect Franken's career, but "if more incidents come to light, he's got a real problem."
