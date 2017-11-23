French authorities free 3 in probe into Charlie Hebdo attack

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor's office says three people who were put into custody in an investigation into the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher store in Paris have been freed.

The office Thursday cited a lack of incriminating evidence as the reason for the release of the two men and one woman detained Tuesday as part of a probe dealing with suspected suppliers of weapons to the attackers.

Preliminary charges have already been filed against 14 people in the investigation — with 13 in jail pending trial.