German women's clinic's incense therapy triggers fire alarm
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A reported fire in a Hamburg basement turned out to be a false alarm after firefighters determined that the smell of burning came from an alternative therapy being used at a
The fire department said Thursday they received a call at lunchtime Wednesday about a strong burning smell from the basement of a clothing store in the northern German city's St. Pauli district.
When the crew of 16 firefighters arrived they also smelled the
Upon further investigation they determined the smell came from an incense therapy for pregnant women in the
Authorities didn't seem irked by the false alarm, saying "Who knows, maybe one or two of the kids will later join the fire department."
Most Popular
-
New dental fee guide suggests drop in prices for dental procedures in Alberta
-
Where Lenehan went wrong: Crown argues judge erred in controversial cabbie decision
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150