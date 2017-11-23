Honduras president seeks 2nd term despite constitutional ban

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Less than a decade ago, even talk of re-election was enough to get a Honduran president overthrown.

Now Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez appears likely to win a second term on Sunday — as well as bolstering the strength of his conservative National Party across the board.

Analysts say he's trying to expand his power from top to bottom, including in the legislature and at the mayoral level.

Fears of just that sort of consolidation led Hernandez's own party to back a military coup in 2009 against a president it accused of plotting to violate Honduras's seemingly iron-clad constitutional ban on re-election.