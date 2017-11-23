Hungary: Parliament bans camerawoman who kicked migrants
A
A
Share via Email
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's parliament has banned a camerawoman from working on the premises after she insulted a lawmaker during an interview.
Parliament press chief Zoltan Szilagyi said Thursday in a statement that Petra Laszlo's ban will be enforced for the rest of the current legislative period ending in mid-December.
In January, Laszlo was sentenced to three years' probation for disorderly conduct after she was filmed kicking and trying to trip migrants on the border with Serbia in 2015.
Laszlo, who works for a pro-government
Szilagyi said he did not want to talk to reporters from pestisracok.hu because he considers them government "propagandists." Falklands
During the 2015 incident, Laszlo was working for N1TV, close to Jobbik
Most Popular
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
'Absolute rubbish': College students dismayed by post-strike workload, $500 refund
-
Where Lenehan went wrong: Crown argues judge erred in controversial cabbie decision