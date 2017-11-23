Loose pigs wander near interstate in Florida following crash
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida drivers are being warned to watch out for the possibility of escaped pigs on a busy interstate following a crash between two trucks that let the livestock loose.
The Times-Union of Jacksonville reports that two semi-tractor trailer trucks were
The Highway Patrol said one of the trucks carrying the pigs veered off the right side of the highway and overturned, spilling the livestock out onto the right shoulder. The second truck continued down the side of the highway and also partially rolled over.
No one was injured and all lanes are open after efforts to corral the pigs.
But troopers warn that some of pigs may be wandering loose and drivers should be vigilant.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
Most Popular
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care