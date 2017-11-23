Man freed decades after double killing that rocked LA suburb

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man convicted nearly 40 years ago of killing his former girlfriend and her son told the governor in a clemency application he filed from prison in 2013 that he was framed by a detective who destroyed crucial evidence.

Craig Richard Coley walked out of a prison in California's high desert a few hours before Thanksgiving after Gov. Jerry Brown issued a pardon. His whereabouts could not be immediately determined.

The 70-year-old Coley was convicted of killing 24-year-old Rhonda Wicht of Simi Valley and her 4-year-old son in 1978.

Simi Valley's police chief and Ventura County's district attorney asked Brown to pardon him.

They say forensic tests reveal Coley's DNA isn't on a key piece of evidence used to convict him.