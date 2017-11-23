Man freed decades after double killing that rocked LA suburb
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man convicted nearly 40 years ago of killing his former girlfriend and her son told the governor in a clemency application he filed from prison in 2013 that he was framed by a detective who destroyed crucial evidence.
Craig Richard Coley walked out of a prison in California's high desert a few hours before Thanksgiving after Gov. Jerry Brown issued a pardon. His whereabouts could not be immediately determined.
The 70-year-old Coley was convicted of killing 24-year-old Rhonda Wicht of Simi Valley and her 4-year-old son in 1978.
Simi Valley's police chief and Ventura County's district attorney asked Brown to pardon him.
They say forensic tests reveal Coley's DNA isn't on a key piece of evidence used to convict him.
They say others' DNA is on the evidence that was not identified.
Most Popular
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care