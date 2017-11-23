News / World

Merkel's weakness at home might not be fatal flaw abroad

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2010 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second left, speaks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, right, and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, center, at an EU summit in Brussels. Germany, Europe's largest economy and anchor of stability, is facing the prospect of months of political uncertainty after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were unable to form a coalition with two smaller parties, raising the likelihood of new elections. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

BRUSSELS — If Angela Merkel has shown the European Union one thing over the past dozen years, it is never to underestimate her political skills.

The German chancellor returns to the EU summit scene on Friday after missing the last one because she showed a rare domestic flaw by struggling to form a coalition. Even worse, she will be in Brussels still a mere caretaker chancellor on Friday when, for years now, she has been considered the caretaker of the EU as a whole.

Such is her reputation for rigorous reliability that rumours are running wild that Merkel has finally lost her touch.

But observers say don't count on it, stressing that any hint of her demise is an exaggeration.

