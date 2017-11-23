Native Americans marking Thanksgiving with day of mourning
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the town where the Pilgrims settled for a solemn National Day of Mourning observance.
Thursday's noon gathering in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall the disease, racism and oppression that European settlers brought.
It's the 48th year that the United American Indians of New England have organized the event on Thanksgiving Day.
Moonanum James, a co-leader of the group, says native people have no reason to celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims in 1620. James says: "Today we say 'no thanks, no giving.'"
Along with prayers and public speeches, participants will condemn environmental degradation and government restrictions on immigration. They also plan a "stomp dance" to symbolically stomp out opioid addiction, which has ravaged many native communities.
