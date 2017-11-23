On disputed land, Zimbabweans see hope after Mugabe's exit

MAZOWE, Zimbabwe — For years, a group of Zimbabwean villagers resisted efforts by the wife of former President Robert Mugabe to force them off a farm near the capital, enduring police raids and the demolition of their homes.

Now that Mugabe has resigned, the farmers say, police are keeping a low profile and they are able to move around more freely in a blow to Grace Mugabe's stalled efforts to expand her landholdings.