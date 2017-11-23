Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care
In a Facebook post, the Queensland Ambulance Service shared the story of a patient who hoped to see the beach one last time — that wish was granted.
"She just wished she could be at the beach again."
Those hopeful words hit home for two paramedics of the Queensland Ambulance Service, moments before they were to transport a patient to a palliative care unit.
The paramdeics, Danielle and Graham, decided a "short diversion" was in order before dropping the patient off at a local hospital.
The destination was Hervey Bay — a beach close to Fraser Island known for its whale-watching.
"All you need is empathy to make a difference," the Facebook post from QAS read.
The photo of a paramedic and patient perched above the ocean captured the beautiful moment perfectly.
"Tears were shed and the patient felt very happy."
