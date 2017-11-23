Police documents detail grisly gang slaying in Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say they have charged an alleged MS-13 gang member with first-degree murder in the death of a man stabbed more than 100 times.

Montgomery County police say 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego was charged in the death of a man whose body was discovered buried in a park in Wheaton in September.

The Post, citing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, said Lopez-Abrego is a citizen of El Salvador and is in the United States illegally.

Police documents made public in a court hearing Wednesday and cited by the Washington Post say the victim was decapitated and dismembered. Court papers said the killers cut the victim's heart out and threw it in the grave.