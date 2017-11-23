Police find scene of small plane crash, pilot dead

PITTSFORD, Vt. — Vermont State Police say they've found a heavily damaged small plane and that the pilot is dead.

Police said Thursday they found the plane in the town of Pittsford, hours after they started a search. They have not released the identity of the pilot, the only person on board the plane. A news conference was planned later Thursday.

Police say they received information Wednesday night about an overdue white Cessna with maroon trim en route to Middlebury from Massachusetts.

They searched a dense forest area of Pittsford, about 25 miles south of Middlebury. A caller had reported a loud noise at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.