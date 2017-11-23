Police: Officer killed man in robbery at gas station store

PELL CITY, Ala. — Police say an officer fatally shot an armed man during a robbery at an Alabama service station.

Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin told local news media that 32-year-old Jackie Germaine Ragland was killed Thursday morning. Authorities say an officer who was responding to reports of a robbery found the armed suspect to be in the process of robbing the store at a Texaco.

Irwin says the suspect ran toward the officer with a gun, prompting the officer to fire his gun and hit the suspect in the upper torso.

Ragland was pronounced dead on the scene.