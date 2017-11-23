Romania's left-wing government survives no-confidence vote

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's left-wing government on Thursday easily survived a vote of no confidence brought by the opposition Liberal Party over its "populist and chaotic" economic measures.

Some 159 lawmakers voted for the motion, short of the 233 votes needed.

As lawmakers debated, around 2,000 people protested outside the parliament building, shouting "Justice, not corruption!"

Liberal Party lawmaker Iulian Dumitrescu told lawmakers the government had "declared war on the Romanian economy in a vortex of unheard of lies and populism."

In recent weeks Romanians have protested a government decision to shift social security payments from the employer to the employee. The government says that will boost revenue.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said Thursday the government would pass an emergency ordinance so that IT workers and employees with disabilities will not see their wages cut when the changes come into effect on Jan. 1.

People have also demonstrated against the Social Democratic Party's plans to revamp the justice system, which critics say will dent efforts to root out high-level corruption.

This week, prosecutors froze the assets of party leader Liviu Dragnea and four others amid an investigation into the misuse of European Union funds.