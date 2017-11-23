Scientific Games: We'll offer to take over NYX if deal fails
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Two firms hoping to join forces and become a leader in the as-yet unapproved U.S. sports betting market are trying to
Las Vegas-based Scientific Games has begun buying stock in NYX Gaming, a Las Vegas firm that Scientific agreed to acquire in September.
But British-based William Hill, which also owns stock in NYX, is threatening to block the deal and wants to impose restrictions on what the newly merged company could do.
On Tuesday, Scientific Games said it will begin a takeover bid for NYX should William Hill succeed in blocking the sale.
The companies anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court will legalize sports betting, creating a huge new market in the U.S.
___
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC
Most Popular
-
'Absolute rubbish': College students dismayed by post-strike workload, $500 refund
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar