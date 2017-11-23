South Dakota lawmaker, brother-in-law drown in Cook Islands

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota governor's office says a state representative and his brother-in-law have drowned in an accident at the Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard's office said Thursday that 68-year-old state Rep. Craig Tieszen, Rapid City, died Wednesday. His brother-in-law, 61-year-old Brent Moline, also died in the accident.

Daugaard's office says Tieszen was attending a family wedding in the Cook Islands.

Tieszen, a Republican who served as chairman of the House Retirement Laws Committee, was serving his first term representing District 34 in the House. He had previously served in the Senate from 2009-16.

Tieszen spent 32 years in law enforcement before retiring as police chief of Rapid City in western South Dakota.