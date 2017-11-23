Southern Mexico residents restore Agua Azul waterfalls
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Local residents and authorities in southern Mexico have restored the water flow to a series of crystalline pools and waterfalls known as Agua Azul.
The flow of pristine water had been interrupted by a Sept. 19 magnitude-7.1 quake and a Sept. 7 temblor with a magnitude of 8.1.
The quakes had altered a branch in the river in Chiapas state, sending more water to a less-visited channel.
Local residents built a temporary wall of sandbags and cleaned out a channel to restore the previous distribution.
The federal Environment Department said the falls had been restored 100
The water's purity and the characteristics of the riverbed give the pools a distinctive turquoise
Most Popular
-
New dental fee guide suggests drop in prices for dental procedures in Alberta
-
Where Lenehan went wrong: Crown argues judge erred in controversial cabbie decision
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150