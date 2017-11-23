Texas trooper killed during traffic stop; suspect in custody
FAIRFIELD, Texas — A man suspected of killing a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop was taken into custody more than 100 miles away, authorities said Thursday night.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that the suspect was apprehended in
DPS said the trooper was shot and killed before 4 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 45 near Fairfield, about 90 miles (145
The trooper has not been identified.
Hours after the shooting, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, about 110 miles (177
The suspect was apprehended a short time later.
KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.
Several Texas officials reacted to the trooper's death. In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz offered "prayers for the family and loved ones" of the trooper.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the trooper's killing a "heinous crime" in a statement Thursday. Abbott also expressed his "most sincere condolences" to the trooper's family.
