The Latest: Hezbollah welcomes PM's 'positive' statements

ISTANBUL — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Lebanon's Hezbollah bloc in parliament says Prime Minister Saad Hariri's return to the country and "positive remarks" are "promising," and sends a signal that matters "can return to normal."

The comments Thursday were the first by the group since Hariri returned to Lebanon after nearly a three-week absence.

Hariri, who shocked the nation with his Nov. 4 announcement from Saudi Arabia that he was resigning, said Wednesday he was suspending his resignation, hoping a serious dialogue can follow. Hariri's resignation was widely viewed as being forced by Saudi Arabia, Hariri's backer, bringing its feud with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah to the tiny country.

Hassan Fadallah, a Hezbollah lawmaker, said Hariri's statements can be built on to find "appropriate" solutions.

In his resignation statement, Hariri said he was protesting Hezbollah's meddling in Arab affairs

__

1:25 p.m.

A top Turkish ruling party official says Ankara supports a political solution for Syria but retains its "red lines" on the subject of Syrian President Bashar Assad remaining president.

Mahir Unal, the spokesman of the Justice and Development Party, says Turkey made clear its reservations about Assad having any future role in Syria "after all these deaths" during a trilateral meeting with Russia and Iran that took place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday.

Unal also said Turkey emphasized at the Sochi meeting that there must be negotiations between Assad and the opposition, which Ankara has supported from the start of the Syrian civil war.